JEE Main 2021: NTA announces exam dates for Maharashtra, Bahrain candidates

NTA JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency Wednesday announced the dates for conducting JEE Main 2021 (Session 3) for candidates in flood-affected areas who could not appear for the exam on July 25 and July 27, 2021 at their assigned exam centre in Kohlapur, Palghar,

Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli and Satara. The exam has been scheduled to be held on August 3 and 4 next month.

The JEE Main 2021 (Session-3) Paper 1 for B.E./B.Tech for remaining candidates in the cities of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, and Satara in Maharashtra will be held on August 3 and 4. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates have to click on the admit card link on the page, fill in required details, and download the admit card for printout.

It is important to note that the above dates are only for candidates who could not appear for the July 25 and 27 JEE Main (Session 3) in the mentioned cities.

Meanwhile, the NTA has also announced dates for candidates in Bahrain who could not appear for the JEE Main 2021 (Session 1) on 23, 24, 25, and 26 February 2021 due to the lockdown imposed.

The JEE Main 2021 (Session-1) for paper 1 B.E./B.Tech will be held on August 3 and 4, 2021 and Paper 2A & 2B for B.Arch./B.Planning will be on August 5, 2021. Candidates for both these exams can download their admit cards from the official website.

For further queries related to JEE Main 2021, the candidates can contact 011-40759000 or drop an email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.