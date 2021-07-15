JEE Main 2021 May session: NTA extends last date for registration, gap between third and fourth session increased

Candidates may download their admit cards from jeemain.nta.nic.in by using their application number and their date of birth. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an extension for the last date to apply for the JEE (Main) 2021 session 4. The last date to apply now is July 20. Candidates who have not yet applied for the examination but wish to do so may apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The gap between session 3 and session 4 of JEE Main 2021 has also been increased. “In view of the persistent demand from the student community and to enable the candidates to maximise their performance, the NTA has been advised to provide a gap of four weeks between session 3 and session 4 of the JEE (Main) 2021 Exam,” tweeted Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Accordingly, the JEE(Main) 2021 session 4 will now be held on August 26. 27, 31 and September 1-2. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates have already registered for JEE(Main) 2021 session 4.

In view of the pandemic, the NTA has increased the number of test centres from 232 to 334. Candidates who wish to change their exam centre may do so. The fourth and last session of the JEE Main 2021 was originally set to be conducted in May but was postponed.