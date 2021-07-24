JEE Main 2021: Maharashtra students affected by heavy rains can appear for exam later

will be given another opportunity,and the dates will be announced soon by the NTA File.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Saturday announced that candidates unable to reach test centres for JEE-Main in heavy rain and landslide affected areas of Maharashtra will get another chance to appear for the exam.

“In light of the heavy rains and landslides in Maharashtra, to assist the Maharashtra student community, I have advised the NTA to grant another opportunity to all candidates who may not be able to reach the test centre for JEE (Main)-2021 session 3,” the minister tweeted.

JEE Main Exam 2021 Session 3 Updates

In light of the heavy rains and landslides in Maharashtra, to assist the Maharashtra student community, I have advised the @DG_NTA to grant another opportunity to all candidates who may not be able to reach the test centre for JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 24, 2021

“Students from Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, and Satara, who are unable to reach their test centres on 25 & 27 July 2021 for JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3 need not panic. They will be given another opportunity,and the dates will be announced soon by the NTA,” he further added.

The National testing agency (NTA) is conducting the April session exams of JEE Main 2021 on July 20, 22, 25 and 27 at various centres across the country. However, students in some areas of Maharashtra have been facing difficulties in reaching the exam centres due to heavy rains and landslides in the state.