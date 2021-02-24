JEE Main Exam 2021 Live Updates: Exam analysis, expected cut-off

JEE Main 2021: BE, BTech exam begins today. (Image Source: NTA website)

JEE Main Exam 2021 Live Updates: The second day of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main begins today. On the first day, the exam for the BArch and BPlanning was held while today the BE and BTech entrance test will take place. The first session will get over at 12:30.

This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had given several relaxations to JEE aspirants including choices in the exam and the option to appear for the exam four times a year. Irrespective of the number of choices, students will be ranked based on the best score they have obtained, as per the rules. The relaxations are offered as the entire academic session was disrupted due to the pandemic.

The JEE (Main) – 2021 for February (Session 1) is being held from February 23 to 26, 2021 in which a total of 6,61,776 candidates have registered. Out of this, 652627 candidates will appear for paper 1 or BE or BTech exam.