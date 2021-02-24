scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
JEE Main Exam 2021 Live Updates: Exam analysis, expected cut-off

JEE Main 2021 LIVE updates: The JEE (Main) – 2021 for February (Session 1) is being held from February 23 to 26, 2021 in which a total of 661776 candidates have registered. Out of this, 652627 candidates will appear for paper 1 or BE or BTech exam.

Updated: February 24, 2021 11:24:25 am
JEE Main 2021: BE, BTech exam begins today. (Image Source: NTA website)

JEE Main Exam 2021 Live Updates: The second day of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main begins today. On the first day, the exam for the BArch and BPlanning was held while today the BE and BTech entrance test will take place. The first session will get over at 12:30.

This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had given several relaxations to JEE aspirants including choices in the exam and the option to appear for the exam four times a year. Irrespective of the number of choices, students will be ranked based on the best score they have obtained, as per the rules. The relaxations are offered as the entire academic session was disrupted due to the pandemic.

The JEE (Main) – 2021 for February (Session 1) is being held from February 23 to 26, 2021 in which a total of 6,61,776 candidates have registered. Out of this, 652627 candidates will appear for paper 1 or BE or BTech exam.

Live Blog

NTA JEE Main 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Paper Analysis, Answer keys release updates

11:24 (IST)24 Feb 2021
JEE Main BE, BTech entrance held today

The entrance exam for admission to BE and BTech courses is being held today. This is the first session of the exam. Yesterday, the JEE Main was held for BArch and BPlanning courses. Just like every year, most of the students registered to appear for the engineering courses. A total of 661776 candidates have registered to appear for the February attempt of which 652627 candidates will appear for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) and 63065 candidates will appear for Paper 2A and Paper 2B

JEE Main LIVE updates: Exam for BE, BTech admissions begins today

JEE Main LIVE updates: Those who clear JEE Main will be eligible for admission to undergraduate courses at NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), institutions funded by participating state governments, and other Institutions. JEE Main is also an eligibility test for JEE Advanced - entrance gateway for admission to IITs.

