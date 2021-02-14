JEE Main 2021: Important books to refer during the last few days

– Written by Saurabh Kumar

JEE Main 2021: The countdown for the first attempt of JEE Main has already started. With February attempt only a couple of weeks away, the roadmap to the exam should now be taken very seriously and students should double-down their efforts to prepare for the exam.

This means efficiently utilising all the time left and brushing up the concepts. There should be proper allocation of time for weak subjects or topics and revision of syllabus so that it stays fresh in the mind of a student.

This is the time to improve and revise everything a student has learned so far, during the preparation of JEE or in class 11 and 12. While it is not advisable to refer to any new books now, but some study materials can help an aspirant to maintain their momentum, energy and motivation.

Different subjects should be tackled according to the requirements and challenges posed to the student. Keeping this in mind, some of the books that have proven useful and are worthy of recommendation, are mentioned below:

Physics

Concepts of Physics by H.C. Verma

Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick & Walker

Understanding Physics by D.C. Pandey

Problems in General Physics by I.E. Irodov

Understanding physics by Freedman and Young

Problems in Physics by S.S. Krotov

Problems and solution of physics by Shashi Bhushan Tiwari

Chemistry

NCERT/CBSE Textbooks (for Class 11th and 12th)

Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations by R.C. Mukherjee

Organic Chemistry by O.P. Tandon

Concept of Physical Chemistry by P. Bahadur

Concise Inorganic Chemistry by J.D. Lee

Physical Chemistry by P.W. Atkins

Organic Chemistry by Morrison and Boyd

Maths

Objective Mathematics by R D Sharma

Plane Trigonometry by S.L. Loney

The Elements Of Coordinate Geometry by S.L. Loney

Algebra by Dr S.K. Goyal

Play with Graphs by Amit M Aggarwal

Differential Calculus by Amit M Aggarwal

Integral Calculus by Amit M Aggarwal

Complete Mathematics for JEE Main TMH

While these books have proven to be ideal for their respective fields during the preparation of JEE Main, this can be overwhelming for students to stuff so much information in such a short time. However, these books can be used to clear concepts and revise properly during this time. Topics of much importance could be identified by the students and focus could be directed towards these topics.

Books issued by boards (NCERT and CBSE) for class 11th and 12th could prove to be the best ally for the students. They can study and revise these over and over again. This is the best bet for a student to achieve optimal preparation for this exam, not only during the last few days but for the whole duration of this groundwork. Students should remember that if you haven’t gone through these books in the past, do not pressurize yourself now. Stick to your notes and NCERT books and go through them very carefully.

Alongside books; practice and understanding of the exam pattern are also necessary. This can be achieved by rigorous self-tests and reviews with the help of the mock test, sample papers, previous year papers. Reference to this kind of study materials could help a student create an environment of comfort for them while appearing in the exams. This not only helps in reducing any undue stress but also helps the aspirant to perform to the best of their competence.

– The author is Director academics, Vidyamandir classes