JEE Main 2021: Here’s how the cut-off determined

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the JEE Main 2021 qualifying cut-off along with the result. The cut-off of JEE Main is the minimum percentile score that candidates need to score in order to qualify for JEE Advanced. Candidates securing the NTA percentile equal to or more than the qualifying cut-off will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2021 for admission into 23 IITs.

How is the JEE Main cut-off determined:

Various factors are considered by the authorities while deciding the JEE Main 2021 cutoff. A few factors are listed below:

Total number of candidates appearing for the exam

The difficulty level of the JEE Main 2021

Total number of seats available

JEE Main Previous years’ cut-off trends

JEE Main cut-off is declared in the form of percentile scores. A normalisation process is used by NTA to determine the percentile scores. As the exam is conducted in two sessions per day and on multiple days, this normalisation process is used to ensure equivalence amongst all the papers.

JEE Main normalisation process: How are scores calculated?

Percentile scores are based on the relative performance of all those candidates who appeared for the examination. The formula used for calculating the percentile scores is:

100 X Number of candidates appeared in the “session” with a raw score equal to or less than the candidate/ total number of the candidates who appeared in the ‟session”

NTA will declare the qualifying cut-off as well as the all India ranks of the candidates along with the JEE Main result. Ranks will be assigned on the basis of the percentile score of all the candidates from all sessions. The inter-se-merit guidelines will be used to decide the ranks of two or more candidates who have scored the same percentile. Admission into 31 NITs, 28 IIITs and 25 GFTIs is done based on the ranks of the candidates in the JEE Main.