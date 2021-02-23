JEE Main Paper 1 tomorrow, practice these five mock tests to boost your confidence

JEE Main 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) has started on February 23 and about 6.52 lakh candidates will appear for paper 1, which is for B.Tech/ B.E admission. JEE Main is highly competitive, and right before the exam, it is normal to feel anxious and low on confidence. In this case, the JEE Main mock tests can help.

Confidence and performance are as crucial as preparing for the engineering entrance. To build it, there is no better resource than the mock test. JEE Main mock tests are available online. Students can either take the full test or attempt separate mocks for physics, chemistry, and maths.

Apart from the mock test, candidates can also solve previous year question papers. These are also available online, along with the answer key. However, to understand the paper and how to attempt it, mocks are a great resource.

Here are best mock tests to practice:

JEE Main 2021 mock test by NTA (conducting body of JEE Main 2021), JEE Main 2021 mock test by AglaSem, JEE Main mock test by Aakash, Allen online test series, JEE Main online test series by Resonance, Vedantu’s mock test series, JEE Main 2021 mock tests by Embibe, and JEE Main 2021 mock test by Gradeup.

These JEE Main 2021 mock tests help you understand the latest pattern of the exam. You can have a predefined strategy to solve the paper using the mock tests. This will help with your confidence a lot on the exam day. With every mock test you solve, you will be able to understand your strengths and weaknesses better. Knowing your strengths and playing them for benefit is very important to score high in the exam.

Mock tests also help you get familiar with a variety of MCQs. These MCQs are based on past year papers, present trends and analysis of JEE Main. This puts you in the habit of solving JEE Main level questions, and get comfortable with the level of the paper, which is very crucial.

JEE Main 2021 is on February 23, 24, 25, and 26. The next attempts are on March 15 to 18, April 27 to 30 and May 24 to 28.

There are three different papers under the NTA JEE Main 2021 – paper 1 is for BE / B.Tech admissions, paper 2A is for B.Arch, and Paper 2B is for B.Planning. Under the new exam pattern, these papers have optional questions also. Candidates are encouraged to prepare with sample papers and mock tests that have the new pattern to get familiar with it.