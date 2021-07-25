JEE Main 2021 Day 3 analysis: Students find Chemistry and Math sections moderately difficult 

JEE Main 2021 Day 3 analysis: On the third day of the engineering entrance examination – JEE Main, students find the Chemistry and Mathematics sections moderately difficult while the Physics section is reported to be easier than the other two sections.

Section-wise analysis of JEE Main (Paper-1) Day 3

• Mathematics – Moderate level. Questions were asked from all chapters. Few numerical-based questions required lengthy calculations. Weightage was given to chapter of Conic Sections & Probability which had more than one question. Some students reported this section Tough.

• Physics – Easy level. Questions asked from Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Fluids, Current Electricity & AC Circuits. It was a balanced section as far as coverage of chapters is considered. Numerical based questions were easy. More weightage was given to Communication Systems and Modern Physics.

• Chemistry – Moderate level. Organic Chemistry was given more weightage. Inorganic Chemistry had mostly questions from NCERT. Chapters like Environmental Chemistry, Chemistry in Everyday life, Biomolecules were given more weightage. Inorganic Chemistry had questions from P-block elements. Physical chemistry had questions in the Numerical based section only.

“Questions covered almost all chapters of class 11 and 12 of CBSE board. The question paper was balanced as per students in terms of coverage of chapters. The level was much like the exams conducted in February and March. Mathematics & Chemistry were Moderate while Physics was easiest amongst the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of moderate level as per students,” said Ramesh Batlish, Head, FIITJEE Noida.

Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director (Engineering), Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), agrees that Physics was the easiest of the lot.

“Mathematics was lengthy and moderately difficult, Chemistry too was of moderate difficulty level. Some of the students said that a few questions in chemistry were from outside the NCERT books. A good number of questions in the numerical based section were from Physical Chemistry. There were many questions from Coordinate Geometry in Mathematics.