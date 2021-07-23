JEE Main 2021 Day 2 analysis: Maths section difficult, Physics and Chemistry rated moderate

Questions covered almost all chapters of class 11 and 12 of CBSE board.. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

JEE Main 2021 Day 2 analysis: On the second day of the engineering entrance examination – JEE Main – mathematics continues to trouble the aspirants. While the difficulty level of all the sections across the exam was found to be of moderate level, students found the mathematics section, particularly the calculation part in it, to be lengthy.

As per Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE Noida Centre Head: “Maths was toughest while Chemistry was easiest amongst the three subjects. This paper was overall of moderate level and easier compared to previous papers held in February and March.”

Read | JEE Main July 22 session analysis, students’ reactions

In the mathematics paper, weightage was given to chapters of coordinate geometry, calculus, 3D, and vector algebra. There were questions from binomial theorem, probability and matrices in the numerical-based section. Questions were of moderate level and lengthy.

Whereas, the Physics paper was rated balanced by the aspirants. Questions were asked from gravitation, current electricity, modern Physics, heat, and thermodynamics, numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy.

Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director (Engineering) at Aakash Institute said, “Over all, the paper was balanced and almost all topics were covered in every subject. If we compare the difficulty level, then – Maths>Physics>Chemistry.”

Read | JEE Main 2021: Follow these last minutes tips to ace the exam

“Chemistry was easy to moderate. It was balanced in terms of organic and inorganic. Physical chemistry was majorly asked in integer type which was easier for students to solve.” he further added.

“Questions covered almost all chapters of class 11 and 12 of CBSE board. The paper was balanced Paper. Mathematics had lengthy numericals while Physics was lengthy but of moderate level. Chemistry was the easiest of all” said an aspirant about the paper conducted on July 22.