JEE Main 2021: Check session-wise detail preparation plan

JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 four times a year in February, March, April, and May. This is a golden opportunity for the candidates who seek admission in B.E / B.Tech / B.Arch / B.Plan courses. However, it is essential to use this opportunity wisely in order to get admission in a good engineering college.

The first thing that candidates need to do is to decide the papers and sessions of JEE Main for which they want to apply. A candidate can submit the application form for multiple sessions if they are eligible.

The paper 2 (A) and paper 2(B) of JEE Main are for B.Arch and B.Plan and will only be held in February and May. However, paper 1 for UG engineering shall be held in all the four sessions. Once the papers and session for JEE Main are decided, follow these preparation strategies for each session.

Preparing for JEE Main 2021 February session in less than 2 months:

– With less than 60 days left for the exam, the candidates wait for the release of the JEE Main admit card. However, they have to focus on what is essential.

– From this moment on, start practising the previous year question papers of JEE Main and take as many mock tests as possible.

– In the first 30 days, finish revising the full syllabus of the exam. While doing so, focus more on the important topics. Do not start a new topic as that might take too much time.

– The last month must be dedicated to solving previous years’ papers and mock tests of JEE Main.

– In the next 30 days, solve the numerical of physics every day. Revise the chemistry books again and solve maths sample papers and past five years question papers diligently.

Preparing for the JEE Main 2021 March session with 3 months to go:

– The candidates have to make a routine here. This routine must be followed consistently every day. Time is essential here, and hence it is important to know what books to use for preparation. Like for inorganic chemistry, NCERT is enough. Maintain a notebook for all organic reactions in organic chemistry. For the physical chemistry part, do all the previous years question papers.

– In maths, solve questions from frequently asked topics. Start with quadratic equations and calculus. Then move to application of derivatives and definite integration. Next attempt the conic sections, parabola, hyperbola, and circles. Do at least 100 questions per day to get hold of the mathematics section.

– Similar to chemistry, physics can be a very scoring section in JEE Main 2021. Do the topics like mechanics, circular motion, electrostatics and current electricity, optics / modern physics and then do the heat and thermodynamics topic. These are a few important topics for physics.

– Try to get hold of speed and accuracy with the help of mock tests. Use the question papers of the February exam to know the level of the test and the topics asked in the exam. Prepare according to the weightage of the topics for a smart preparation.

Preparing for the JEE Main 2021 April and May session

– For the April and May session of JEE Main 2021, candidates can distribute their preparation plan over a 4 and 5 months period. For each month, the candidates can set a goal.

– In the first months, candidates can try to complete the pending syllabus and topics which are important and tough. Then, in the second month, start the revision. It is advised that candidates target to revise the entire syllabus. Then, in the third month, shift focus on solving sample papers, mock test, previous year questions papers, etc.

– Candidates can use the question papers and answer keys of the February and March session to understand the new exam pattern, the marking scheme, the types of questions asked and their standard.

– The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) is a national level engineering and architecture entrance exam conducted by NTA for admission to BE/ B.Tech, B.Arch, and B.Plan in NITs, IIITs, CFTIs. Top candidates who qualify JEE Main are declared eligible for the JEE Advanced exam.