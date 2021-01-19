JEE Main 2021: Board exam criteria relaxed for NITs, IIITs admissions too

JEE Main 2021: Students who clear the engineering entrance exam – JEE Main will be eligible to take admission to NITs, IIITs, and centrally funded technical institute (CFTIs) directly based on the JEE score. The earlier requirement of scoring 75 per cent marks in class 12 board exams has been relaxed. Now, candidates who have passed the class 12 exams will be eligible for admissions in these engineering colleges.

Earlier, the board exam criterion was relaxed for JEE Advanced or IIT admissions as well. The criterion was first relaxed in the 2020 academic year because several boards had announced their results based on special criteria as all exams could not be held. This year too, the decision was taken as the schools remain shut due to the pandemic.

Several changes have been announced for JEE Main 2021. Students will be given the choice to answer 75 questions of which 25 questions each in physics, chemistry, and mathematics, out of 90 questions including 30 questions each section. In JEE Main 2020, there were 75 questions all of which had to be answered by the candidates.

JEE Main score is considered for admissions to various undergraduate programmes of the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur (West Bengal), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs – excluding IITs).