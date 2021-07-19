JEE Main 2021 begins tomorrow: Follow these last minutes tips to ace the exam

The National Test Agency (NTA) is going to hold session 3 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) on July 20, 22, 25, and 27. The exam will be held as a computer-based test (CBT), for around 7.09 lakh candidates. The agency will conduct the exam throughout India, across 334 cities and 828 centres.

Candidates who will appear for the exam must follow JEE Main 2021 exam guidelines. The guidelines of the exam have been provided by NTA and students can easily check them from the admit card. At the exam hall, candidates are only allowed to carry a transparent water bottle, 50 ml personal hand sanitiser, one ballpoint pen, JEE Main 2021 admit card on A4 size sheet, a passport size photograph, valid and original id proof, duly-filled in self-declaration, mask, gloves, PwD certificate (if applicable), sugar tablets or fruits such as apple/banana/orange for diabetic students. NTA shall also provide 3 ply masks and sanitiser at the exam centre.

The exam for JEE Main will be of 3 hours. Candidates will have to answer 90 questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Maths. However, candidates only need to solve 75 questions in total. Each question will carry 4 marks and there will be a negative marking of 1 mark in only MCQ questions. So, to get the best JEE Main 2021 result, the foremost thing candidates need to do is select questions wisely. Opt for those questions, especially in MCQ, of which they are 100 per cent sure. However, in NVTs, students can go for a hit and try, as no marks will be deducted for an incorrect answer.

Another important tip is not to stress out too much. Do not start anything new. In fact, revise what has already been done. Practising JEE Main previous year question paper can be a good idea as many times repeated questions are asked in the exam. Candidates can also use JEE Main 2021 answer key while solving the question paper, to access performance quickly.

Apart from the question paper, candidates can also solve mock tests. It is recommended that the candidates solve the online mock test for JEE Main 2021. This will help in practising how to take the actual exam.

Candidates should also see once go through the JEE Main February and March session question papers. It will give a good idea about the upcoming exam. Sleeping well before the exam is a must. It is advised to the candidates to not study very late or till midnight before the exam. Sleep for at least 7-8 hours. This will help in staying refreshed on the exam day.