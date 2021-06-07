JEE Main 2021: All you need to know; final decision on April and May sessions soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exams on June 1, CISCE and state board followed suit. However, JEE Main 2021 aspirants are still waiting for an update regarding the April and May sessions which were postponed due to the rise in Covid-19 cases.

The decision regarding the remaining two sessions (April and May) of JEE Main 2021 is expected to release this week. But before that, here’s all you need to know about JEE Main 2021:

JEE Main 2021 (February): The first session of JEE Main 2021 was conducted from February 23-26. A total of 6.61 lakh (6,61,776) candidates had registered for the February session this year. A total of six students scored 100 percentile in the February session.

JEE Main 2021 (March): The second session was conducted from March 15 to 18. A total of 6.19 lakh (6,19,638) candidates had registered for the March session. In the March session, a total of 13 candidates had scored 100 percentile.

JEE Main 2021 (April): Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had decided to reschedule the JEE Main (April) 2021. The admit cards for the exam were to be released soon but now the process has been put on hold.

“Looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the JEE (Main) – 2021 April Session,” read the official announcement by the NTA. The revised dates for the JEE (Main) – 2021 April session will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination.

JEE Main 2021 (May): Consequently, the May session of JEE Main 2021 was also postponed. There has been no fresh updates regarding the exam dates for the May session.

The Ministry of Education will soon announce its decision on conducting the two remaining editions of engineering entrance exams JEE Main (April and May) and the medical entrance exam NEET in August.

According to the reports by PTI, “A review meeting is likely to be conducted soon to decide on a schedule of the pending editions of JEE-Mains and whether NEET-UG can be conducted on August 1. The cancellation of class 12 board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation will bring more clarity and the schedule for the subsequent entrance examinations is expected to be decided soon.