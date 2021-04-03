NTA JEE Main 2021 registration for April session ends tomorrow, here’s how to apply

The application process will be closed on April 4 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

NTA JEE Main 2021: The application process for the National Testing Agency (NTA) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 will be closed on April 4. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before 11:50 pm on Sunday. The last date of fee payment is April 5.

The application fee for JEE Main exam is Rs 650 for general category students. For students from reserved category and female candidates, the registration fee is Rs 325.

How to apply for JEE Main 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘registration link’ on the homepage

Step 3: Fill the application form with the necessary details

Step 4: Make the payment

Step 5: Confirm submission and take a printout for further references.

Only fresh candidates, who have not paid for the JEE Main 2021 April session exams previously, will have to register themselves. However, candidates who have already applied for April/ May session can modify their information details in the application form on or before April 4.

The application process of JEE Main 2021 was started on March 25, 2021. The main exam is scheduled for April 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2021. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.