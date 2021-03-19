JEE Main 2021: When is NTA releasing official answer keys for March session?

National Testing Agency (NTA) has successfully conducted the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2021 March session. This session also referred to as phase 2 started on March 16 and concluded on March 18. The candidates are awaiting the release of the official JEE Main 2021 answer key. The NTA has not announced the exact date for the release of the exam solutions. However, during the February session, it was published within three days of the exam. Therefore, it is likely to release on March 21-22.

Along with answer keys, NTA will also release JEE Main 2021 response sheet with the question papers and solutions (not solutions per se, but answers). First, the provisional answers keys of JEE Main will be released. NTA will allow candidates to challenge it. Then on the basis of challenges received, the final answer key will be compiled and on the basis of it, results will be announced.

For the purpose of the declaration of JEE Main 2021 result, NTA shall consider the final answers only.

How to download JEE Main 2021 official answer key by NTA?

The provisional answer key of JEE Main 2021, question paper and response sheets are released together. To download them, candidates have to go to the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. Then locate the link for the events. Then login with the application number and date of birth.

Note that what you download is a combined version of JEE Main 2021 question paper, with answer key, and responses.

Students can access this window for 2-3 days. To challenge, candidates need to fill the challenge form and pay the requisite fee.

To calculate marks using the answer keys, candidates have to compare the answer key and the response sheet’s responses. If the response matches, then add (+) 4 marks; if not, then deduct 1 mark. No marks are to be deducted for unattended answers or marked for review answers.

The JEE Main challenge fee is Rs 200 for each objection.

National Testing Agency will next open the registrations for April and May exams. Students can expect the JEE Main 2021 application form to open shortly, even before the result is announced. The next exam dates are 27-30 April, and 24-28 May.