JEE Main 2021 answer key to be released soon

The JEE Main official answer key for session 4 is expected to be released soon by NTA. The answer key can be checked from the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. Meanwhile, candidates can check the unofficial answer keys which have been released by leading coaching centres.

NTA will release the JEE Main provisional answer key first. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the answers mentioned in the answer key. Objections raised by the candidates will be considered by the experts and the final answer key will be released thereafter.

How to download the JEE Main 2021 answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website and click on the “Answer key” link

Step 2: Enter the application number and password and click on submit.

Step 3: JEE Main answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download it and check the answers

Along with the answer key, the response sheet of candidates will also be released. Candidates can calculate their probable scores in the JEE Main exam using the final answer key. To calculate the expected scores, candidates should keep in mind the marking scheme.

The formula provided below can be used to calculate the scores: Probable Score = (No. of correct answers x 4) – (No. of incorrect answers)

NTA conducted JEE Main 4th session on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1 and 2. The official answer key and result is expected to be released soon.