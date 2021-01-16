Have not applied for JEE Main 2021 yet? Here’s another chance

JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has given another chance to the engineering aspirants as it extended the last date to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021. The online application process was to close on January 16, however, it has been extended till January 23. The last date to make fee payment is January 24, 11:50 pm. Candidates will also have a correction window to edit the application form from January 27 to 30.

From this year onwards, the Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology formerly known as Madam Mohan Malviya Engineering College will also enroll students through JEE Main, informed NTA. To ensure students aspiring to have admission to the institute get a fair chance, the application form deadline has been extended for all.

Those who clear JEE Main are eligible for admission to NITs, IIITs, and other centrally funded technical institutes. JEE Main is also the first step to admission to JEE Advanced. This year, candidates seeking admissions to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow will also have to appear for JEE Main instead of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE). Around 1.5 lakh seats used to be filled through the state entrance test.

This year, JEE Main will be held four times a year, however, candidates can use only a single form to apply for more than one or even all four attempts. As informed by the NTA earlier, JEE Main will be held in February, March, April, and May.

The admit card for JEE Main 2021 February attempt is expected to release in the second week of February, the NTA informed via an official statement. Usually admit cards are released 4-10 days ahead of the exam. JEE Main is scheduled to be held from February 23 to 26.