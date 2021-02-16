JEE Main 2021: A week left, follow this preparation strategy

JEE Main is scheduled to be held from February 23 to 26 for the first session of this year. Candidates have only about seven days before the exam. The National Testing Agency is going to conduct the exam in four sessions in the subsequent months of the calendar up to May.

JEE Main registrations are already over now and the NTA has released the admit cards which are available through candidate login. However, besides the admit card being a mandatory requirement to appear in the test, one must also be adequately prepared for the computer-based test to be held across the nation.

During the last week, preparations must be based on smart study techniques that can deliver better learning outcomes within a shorter time. One of the first things to do is refer to the question papers from the previous years and check out questions that are either commonly repeated or carry significant marks weightage. Candidates must indulge in an extensive revision of such topics as these are most likely to be present in the paper.

JEE Main preparations during the last few days must also be in accordance with the syllabus for the upcoming exam. Candidates must refer to the syllabus in conjunction with the previous year papers to check which topics they are strong in and those are weak in. It is never recommended to start learning any new topic during the last few days as chances are, one cannot adequately cover it, thus wasting precious time. Instead, candidates must focus on their strong areas and revise subjects that they have already covered.

Referring to the exam pattern, one may note that this year, numerical value type questions are included in the question paper. These questions are practice intensive, and there is no negative marking in the NVT questions. Candidates must, therefore, dedicate some time from the last few days’ preparations to practice solving numerical problems and revise important facts, figures, mathematical and scientific equations/ formula/ relations.

Assuming that most registered candidates are already on the verge of wrapping up conceptual study and starting last-minute revisions, one of the most important activities to indulge in is solving mock tests. Time management is an important success factor in an examination of the calibre of the JEE Main. Candidates must solve mock tests not only to prepare conceptually but also improve their strategy to attempt a higher number of good attempts in the exam. One can also solve sample papers, in case they do not have access to mock tests.

It is also advised that candidates brush up their basics since the syllabus is as per the 10+2 level. The questions in the JEE Main paper are from the subjects of physics, chemistry, and maths. Candidates must, therefore, clear any conceptual understanding in the aforementioned subjects. This is necessary if one aims to secure a competitive position in the final merit lists when the JEE Main results are released.

The preparation strategies vary from person to person. What works best for one candidate, may not be the very best for another candidate. One must, therefore, adopt an analytical stance toward their preparation and utilise the last few days, to make up for any such shortcomings in their preparation for the exam.