10 common mistakes to avoid during JEE Main 2021

– Written by Piyush Maheshwari

NTA JEE Main 2021: JEE Main is being conducted in multiple sessions from February to May this year for admissions in the next academic session in 2021. The session 1 is scheduled on February 23, 24, 25 and 26. The engineering entrance test consists of two papers — paper-1 is organised for undergraduate engineering programme B.E/B.Tech at NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions (CFTIs), and entities supported by participating state governments, while paper 2 is for undergraduate architecture programmes, B.Arch, B.Planning.

READ | Check the new paper pattern of JEE Main 2021

This exam provides the basis for admissions to engineering and architecture programmes for over 25,000 students every year.

Here are 10 mistakes candidates should avoid during the exam

1. Read instructions properly: One must read each instruction carefully to ensure no important information is missed.

2. Selection of section: It is ideal to prioritise chemistry before moving on to the others. This section generally consumes the least amount of time which makes it easier to finish first.

3. Time distribution to each section: It is essential to distribute your time section-wise. This makes it smoother to solve your paper on time. Make sure that you are not spending more time than required for any section. It is advised to spend 40 minutes on chemistry, 60 minutes on math and 80 minutes on physics respectively.

READ | JEE toppers opt for Computer Science over Artificial Intelligence, here’s why

4. Time distribution for each question: Not spending too much time on a single question is equally important. Devoting more time to a challenging question will leave one with lesser time for other simpler questions. It is ideal to spend no more than three minutes for each question.

5. Read all questions: Reading every question carefully is crucial as it enables one to understand it properly. Candidates can avoid errors if they read the questions thoroughly.

READ | Engineering colleges redesign, develop teaching modules as they kick off new academic session

6. Read the options carefully: It is equally crucial to read all four options carefully. Do not rush while going through them. Giving adequate time to read them helps one understand and deduce better. Rushing can often make aspirants miss out on the correct answer.

7. Stay calm: Staying calm is essential for everything one does in life, more so in an examination. It can help aspirants achieve what they are capable of. Whenever you find time during the examination, try to take a couple of long breaths as it puts the mind at ease.

8. Believe yourself: One can achieve anything if they believe in themselves. Motivation is a key factor for everything one does in their life. It is essential to believe in yourself for this or any other exam.

READ | How more than one coaching institute take credit for JEE, NEET success stories

9. Do not make new concepts instantly: Leave the concepts which are new for the end. It is a good practice to solve everything you know first before moving on to new concepts.

10.Do not guess, be sure: It is not advised to choose answers which are based on guesswork. Candidates should ideally leave the questions they are not sure about and only answer those they feel confident about.

– The author is a top JEE Educator at Unacademy