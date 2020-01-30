JEE Main 2020: Would the April session be counted as a second attempt?

JEE Main April 2020 application forms to release next week. Express Photo by Sahil Walia JEE Main April 2020 application forms to release next week. Express Photo by Sahil Walia

JEE Main 2020: As the National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in April again, students are contemplating whether they should reappear for the test. One of the key concerns of many students is whether appearing for both sessions would be counted as one extra attempt and how many attempts are there for JEE Main.

In the JEE Main, every student is allowed a total of three attempts. NTA in the official brochure invited applications from students who have cleared class 12 in 2018, 2019 and appearing in 2020. This also automatically puts an age limit while as per the official notice there is no upper age limit to appear for the exam.

Further, there is also an upper cap on the number of applications submitted by candidates. Only one application form per candidate (per subject – BE/BArch entrance) is accepted. In case of multiple applications, the NTA has the right to reject all. Thus, candidates have to be cautious on the number of applications, attempts and age limit before applying for JEE Main.

Video | JEE Main 2020: Exam pattern, eligibility, fee

But, since the exam conducting body had made it mandatory to conduct the annual exam twice a year, the number of attempts rule remains the same as at the time of CBSE. An exam attempted in one academic year will be considered as a single attempt. While JEE Main 2019, 2018 and 2020 will be considered three different attempts, JEE Main January and April session will be considered a single attempt.

The rank will be prepared after conducting the April exam and only the best of two marks will be considered, as per the rule.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd