JEE Main 2020: Top engineering colleges in India and abroad

JEE Main 2020: As the dates for the national-level engineering entrance examination JEE Main are yet to be finalised, the delay has bought time for more preparation. On clearing JEE Main, students will be able to get admission to undergraduate engineering courses across India including NITs. Further, JEE Main also acts as the first step for admission to JEE Advanced — the gateway for admission to IITs. For those planning to get admission to BE or BTech courses, here is a list of the top-ranked engineering institutes across the world.

In India, for three consecutive years, IIT-Madras has been ranked as the top engineering institute. The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have been securing top slots in the ranking issued by the NIRF or Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), Government of India.

NIRF 2020

Rank 1: IIT-Madras

Rank 2: IIT-Delhi

Rank 3: IIT-Bombay

Rank 4: IIT-Kanpur

Rank 5: IIT-Kharagpur

Rank 6: IIT-Roorkee

Rank 7: IIT-Guwahati

Rank 8: IIT-Hyderabad

Rank 9: IIT-Tiruchirappalli

Rank 10: IIT-Indore

Top engineering institutes other than IITs in NIRF 2020 –

Rank 13: NIT-Karnataka

Rank 14: Anna University

Rank 15: Vellore Institute of Technology

Rank 16: NIT-Rourkela

Rank 17: Jadavpur University

Rank 18: Institute of Chemical Technology

Rank 19: NIT-Warangal

Rank 20: Amrita School of Engineering

Rank 23: NIT-Calicut

Rank 27: Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology

Rank 28: Jamia Millia Islamia

Rank 29: Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology

Rank 30: Birla Institute of Technology & Science

Rank 32: Amity University Noida

Rank 33: Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology

Rank 34: Siksha `O` Anusandhan

Rank 35: Malaviya National Institute of Technology

Rank 36: Delhi Technological University

Rank 37: Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy

Rank 38: Birla Institute of Technology

Rank 39: Aligarh Muslim University

Rank 40: NIT-Kurukshetra

As per the QS subject ranking, in the engineering and technology stream, here are the top 10 international colleges –

Rank 1: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Rank 2: Stanford University

Rank 3: University of Cambridge

Rank 4: ETH Zurich – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology

Rank 5: University of California, Berkeley (UCB)

Rank 6: University of Oxford

Rank 7: Imperial College London

Rank 8: Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore

Rank 9: Tsinghua University

Rank 10: National University of Singapore

Here too, the best engineering colleges from India were IITs:

Rank 44: IIT-Bombay

Rank 47: IIT-Delhi

Rank 86: IIT-Kharagpur

Rank 88: IIT-Madras

Rank 96: IIT-Kanpur

Rank 103: Indian Institute of Science

Rank 156: IIT-Roorkee

Rank 233: IIT-Guwahati

Rank 342: University of Delhi

Rank 373: Anna University

Band 401-450: Vellore Institute of Technology

Band 451-500: Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

As per the latest information, the HRD Ministry has set up a committee of experts including the National Testing Agency (NTA) – the exam conducting body for JEE Main and other entrance exams. The committee will assess the situation and share the new dates of the JEE Main and NEET exams.

