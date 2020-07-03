JEE Main 2020: Top engineering colleges in India and abroad

JEE Main 2020: As the dates for the national-level engineering entrance examination JEE Main are yet to be finalised, the delay has bought time for more preparation. On clearing JEE Main, students will be able to get admission to undergraduate engineering courses across India including NITs. Further, JEE Main also acts as the first step for admission to JEE Advanced — the gateway for admission to IITs. For those planning to get admission to BE or BTech courses, here is a list of the top-ranked engineering institutes across the world.
In India, for three consecutive years, IIT-Madras has been ranked as the top engineering institute. The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have been securing top slots in the ranking issued by the NIRF or Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), Government of India.
NIRF 2020
Rank 1: IIT-Madras
Rank 2: IIT-Delhi
Rank 3: IIT-Bombay
Rank 4: IIT-Kanpur
Rank 5: IIT-Kharagpur
Rank 6: IIT-Roorkee
Rank 7: IIT-Guwahati
Rank 8: IIT-Hyderabad
Rank 9: IIT-Tiruchirappalli
Rank 10: IIT-Indore
Top engineering institutes other than IITs in NIRF 2020 –
Rank 13: NIT-Karnataka
Rank 14: Anna University
Rank 15: Vellore Institute of Technology
Rank 16: NIT-Rourkela
Rank 17: Jadavpur University
Rank 18: Institute of Chemical Technology
Rank 19: NIT-Warangal
Rank 20: Amrita School of Engineering
Rank 23: NIT-Calicut
Rank 27: Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology
Rank 28: Jamia Millia Islamia
Rank 29: Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology
Rank 30: Birla Institute of Technology & Science
Rank 32: Amity University Noida
Rank 33: Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology
Rank 34: Siksha `O` Anusandhan
Rank 35: Malaviya National Institute of Technology
Rank 36: Delhi Technological University
Rank 37: Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy
Rank 38: Birla Institute of Technology
Rank 39: Aligarh Muslim University
Rank 40: NIT-Kurukshetra
As per the QS subject ranking, in the engineering and technology stream, here are the top 10 international colleges –
Rank 1: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Rank 2: Stanford University
Rank 3: University of Cambridge
Rank 4: ETH Zurich – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology
Rank 5: University of California, Berkeley (UCB)
Rank 6: University of Oxford
Rank 7: Imperial College London
Rank 8: Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore
Rank 9: Tsinghua University
Rank 10: National University of Singapore
Here too, the best engineering colleges from India were IITs:
Rank 44: IIT-Bombay
Rank 47: IIT-Delhi
Rank 86: IIT-Kharagpur
Rank 88: IIT-Madras
Rank 96: IIT-Kanpur
Rank 103: Indian Institute of Science
Rank 156: IIT-Roorkee
Rank 233: IIT-Guwahati
Rank 342: University of Delhi
Rank 373: Anna University
Band 401-450: Vellore Institute of Technology
Band 451-500: Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani
As per the latest information, the HRD Ministry has set up a committee of experts including the National Testing Agency (NTA) – the exam conducting body for JEE Main and other entrance exams. The committee will assess the situation and share the new dates of the JEE Main and NEET exams.
