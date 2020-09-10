JEE Main 2020 result to be declared tomorrow

JEE Main result 2020 at jeemain.nta.nic.in (Representational image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 result on September 11 (Friday) at the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. The result will be available to download in a pdf format. Along with the result, JEE Main cut-off will also be declared by NTA.

JEE Main result will mention details including the All India Rank (AIR) of the candidate, NTA percentile score, and the cut-off. As the exam is held two times a year, the rank will be calculated on the basis of the best of the two scores for candidates who appeared in both the exams. The result will be announced on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main result 2020: Steps to check rank

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results

Step 1: Go to the ntaresults.nic.in or open the official JEE Main website

Step 2: Click on the “view result/scorecard” link

Step 3: Login using JEE Main 2020 application number and date of birth

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result of JEE Main 2020 September and take a print of it

Candidates who will qualify the exam by meeting the required cut-off will become eligible to appear for JEE Advanced and for admission into NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs. JEE Advanced will be conducted on September 27. The registration for the exam will start on September 12.

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will conduct the counselling for admission to undergraduate engineering courses for eligible students and the process will begin tentatively from October 6.

