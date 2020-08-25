JEE Main 2020: A week to go, follow this strategy to ace your preparation

JEE Main 2020 will be held between September 1 to 6.

JEE Main 2020: After a lot of hullabaloo regarding JEE Main second attempt dates and postponement, it is now final that the exam will be held between September 1 to 6. NTA has already issued the admit card for the exam and now just a week left for the exam. This is the last leg of the preparation, how to ace the exam with ease by utilising these few days. Here are some tips.

Mock tests and previous years papers: Practice as many full length mock tests and previous year paper of JEE Main 2020 as you can. This is no time to do new chapters but to do the rigorous practice. While practicing from the question paper, candidates can also use the previous year’s answer key of JEE Main to check the answers.

Revision and focus: The focus must be only on revising the important chapters and important points. The students who will be giving JEE Main have to also prepare themselves to be able to focus better. This time the exam centre will be filled with a lot of distractions like social distancing, sanitising the hands, wearing the masks and other SOPs. Be prepared mentally to face all of these.

Stay away from social media: It is an added pressure that the exam is being held in the mid of COVID pandemic. However, the focus should be on the result of JEE Main. If candidates are planning to appear for the exam they better concentrate on two things – safety precautions and the exam. Meanwhile, stay away from social media. The admit card has been issued the Education Ministry and the Supreme Court has announced that the exam will be held as per schedule.

Use the flashcard technique: Flashcards are sets of small, double-sided cards used to learn and revise details and concepts. Make your own cards. On one side write the questions and on the other side write the answer. Try to guess the answer to the question on the front before checking the answer on the back. This is a fun way to keep the mind distracted from other fiascos and concentrate only on revision.

Revise the formulas: The important formulas must be on the tip of the tongue and also their application must be clear. The candidates who have a strong grasp of the formula and their applications can solve the questions faster and effectively. You can revise the formula using the flash card technique above.

Separate important topics: Only revise the high weightage chapters in the last few days. If a topic has not been touched yet, then do not start it now. It will lead to anxiety and loss of self-confidence.

Maintain a healthy body and mind: COVID-19 pandemic is inevitable. In this difficult time, it is not easy for us all to be in a good state of mind, but ought to get through it. Just eat healthily, take care of the immune system, stay indoors, and ban social media until the exam day. Stay updated about the exam from the official websites only.

JEE Main will be held in CBT mode. The exam will be conducted at 605 centres for BTech/ BE and 489 centres for BArch and B Planning located in 224 cities throughout the country and in eight abroad cities.

This year due to COVID-19, the admission eligibility for IITs, NITs, CFTIs and IIITs has been relaxed. Now no minimum percentage of marks is needed in 10+2 for B.E / B.Tech and B.Arch admission. Just qualifying the class 12 will be enough for admission along with JEE Main scores and JEE Advanced scores.

