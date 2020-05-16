JEE Main 2020 preparation strategy for revised dates

JEE Main 2020 exams scheduled for April to be held in July. (Representational image) JEE Main 2020 exams scheduled for April to be held in July. (Representational image)

— Written by Aakash Chaudhry

As the nation-wide lockdown has pushed the JEE Main to be held between July 18 and July 23 instead of April, students are facing challenges in their approach for the exam preparation. Some students may have found themselves in a relatively comfortable situation after the extension of the examination date, while on the other hand, some are nervous. To ace the exam, all one needs is the right preparation strategy. Here are some pointers that they can keep in mind while forming their strategy for this year’s JEE Mains examination:

Time management: Firstly, prepare a timetable by allocating study hours to each topic and ensure complete devotion towards the same. The syllabus must be prepared with the combination of the number of days allocated to each topic with different levels of difficulty. It is recommended that the students must finish one topic from the syllabus completely before moving on to the next one.

Important books: While preparing for the exam, it is not wise to prepare for to too many books. Their JEE Main 2020 preparation must begin by going through the NCERT Class 12 books as well as the study material provided by the coaching institute. The students

should not waste their time by referring to irrelevant books. Therefore, thorough knowledge and guidance is required at the time of preparation.

Previous year’s question papers: It is essential for students to practice the previous papers of JEE Mains. Self-assessment is extremely crucial for students preparing for JEE Mains 2020. By doing so, students can also check their speed and accuracy of solving problems.

Solving papers help students realise their strengths and exposes their weak areas. Students are advised to prepare a list of these focus areas and spend majority of their time in strengthening them. This process will help them prepare in a systematic manner.

Mock tests: Mock tests too are an excellent way to self-assess the preparation level for JEE Main. The candidates are advised to take timed tests in order to measure their speed and accuracy of solving complex problems. Mock tests help in fine-tuning the mind according to the examination’s conditions and help the students build their confidence. If students have exposure to a lot of mock tests, their brains will be trained to solve problems of similar kinds with ease and they will not find the actual exam to be any different than the mock tests.

Revision: Rigorous revision would help the candidates strengthen their hold important topics and also give them time to prepare any untouched topics during the penultimate days of their preparation. There are some downsides to a lot of revision as well. An

unbalanced revision schedule might lead to an under-preparation of several crucial topics. Students must ensure to plan their revision as efficiently as they plan their initial preparation.

Health: Health is one of the most important factors in deciding the result. While preparing for JEE Main, a student should take proper care of his/her health. Proper sleep, exercise,, and a hydrated body help in keeping the brain at its efficient best and yields excellent results. Therefore, a student must maintain paramount health levels during their preparation for JEE Main.

— The writer is Director and CEO, Aakash Educational Services Limited

