JEE Main 2020: Important topics to revise thoroughly month before exam

— Written by Partha Halder

JEE Main 2020: The engineering entrance exam – Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main – will be held in September. Although students have had an extended preparation time ever since the lockdown, it is important to keep the momentum alive during the last and the most critical phase of the JEE Main preparatory journey. Hence, there is not much scope for relaxing. With little more than 40 days remaining, the time is just sufficient to boost the preparation and to better one’s chances of securing a good percentile and an All India Rank.

Engineering aspirants can be categorised into the following three types:

Extremely well-prepared: These students are eagerly waiting for the exam, for them, the challenge is to maintain their high level of preparedness till the end

Well-prepared but there are several gaps and loopholes: These students are happy that the extended time has offered them an opportunity to fix and uplift their preparation level.

Not well-prepared: These students have a strong IQ and are capable of catching up fast, so this extended time has offered them a new opportunity, altogether.

So, their entire focus should be on enhancing existing skills and capabilities, filling in the learning gaps, fine-tuning of existing skills, developing efficiency, and remain physically fit.

Revision: To do well in JEE Main, clarity of concept and familiarity with the question types is essential. It is not a difficult exam rather it is predictable and tricky. So revision of concepts will hold the key. One should prepare a list of concepts for every topic. Then they should mark the concepts in which they are weak.

Revise the chapters accordingly. Sufficient time must be given to class 11 and 12 portions depending upon their strength or weakness assessment. Keep referring to the notes and important formulae. Attend online sessions or video lectures for clarity and doubt removal. Capture the improvements. Few topics to focus upon are:

Mathematics: From class 12 syllabus – Complex Numbers, Vectors and 3D, Properties of Triangle, Conic Section, Application of derivatives, Definite integral, Permutation and; Combination, Matrices. In class 11 – Logarithm, Absolute Value, Quadratic Equation, Straight Line, Circle, and trigonometric ration and identity.

Physics: Thermodynamics, Atomic Structure, Radioactivity are common between Physics and; Chemistry, so it will offer a double advantage. Other topics like Electrostatics, Optics, Mechanics

Chemistry: Practice by writing inorganic chemistry, chemical reactions for better memorization. Topics with lots of information like Environmental chemistry, chemistry in everyday life should be read several times

Mock Tests

Do subscribe to a good All India Level Computer Based Mock Test Series. It will help to assess and compare performance with respect to others. Solve at least ONE full syllabus online test every week. Subsequently, appear in All India Level computer-based mock test. Apply reasoning and analytical skills while solving questions. Develop a test-taking strategy it will evolve with more tests that you attempt. Also, solve previous years JEE Main question paper bank. While taking the tests students should look at building the right exam temperament, adjusting the body clock, and getting acclimatised with the test environment.

— The author is center head and HOD in Chemistry Department at FIITJEE Punjabi Bagh

