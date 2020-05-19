JEE Main 2020: Major HRD announcements likely for students who dropped study abroad plan

JEE Main 2020 will be held between July 18 and July 23. Representational image/ file JEE Main 2020 will be held between July 18 and July 23. Representational image/ file

JEE Main 2020: Due to coronavirus outbreak, several students who were forced to drop their plan to study abroad can expect major announcements from the government. HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal today tweeted, “Want to write JEE(Main). Students who have dropped the idea to study abroad and are now keen to study in India. A major announcement is coming your way! Stay tuned for more details.”

Students who have dropped the idea to study abroad and are now keen to study in India. A major announcement is coming your way! Stay tuned for more details… pic.twitter.com/smeUyBhS7m — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 19, 2020

As many as nine lakh candidates have registered to take JEE Main that is scheduled to be conducted over five days between July 18 and July 23, which was earlier to be held between April 7 and 11, 2020.

Last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed that the government has taken various steps to boost online education during lockdown. The government will launch the PM e-Vidya programme immediately for multi-mode access to digital/ online education. Under the PM e-Vidya programme, there will be 12 DTH channels introduced, with one each dedicated to classes 1 to 12, stated the Finance Minister.

The top 100 universities will be permitted to start online courses by May 30, the Finance Minister said. The varsities include IITs, IIMs, institutes of eminence and national institutes.

