JEE Main 2020: How is the cut-off determined?

JEE Main 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main cut-off 2020 along with the results of the ongoing session on September 11 tentatively. The cut-off of JEE Main is a prescribed lower limit of percentile scores that candidates need to secure to be deemed qualified in the entrance exam.

Candidates who will secure equal to or greater percentiles than the JEE Main cut-off will qualify the exam. NTA releases the category wise JEE Main cut-off as per the different categories – general, OBC – NCL, SC, ST, PwD and the newly added EWS. Students who will clear the cut-off will be eligible for admissions in NITs, IIITs, GFTIs and more importantly, will be qualified to appear for JEE Advanced.

JEE Main Cutoff – Determining factors

NTA prepares the JEE Main cut-off for a particular session keeping in mind various factors that affect the exam. Important aspects of the exam such as the total number of aspirants, the number of seats available for admission, the difficulty level of the exam etc play a deciding role in determining the JEE Main cut-off. The factors that will be considered while determining the cutoff of JEE Main have been given below:

Number of applicants in JEE Main

Difficulty level of JEE Main

Number of seats available for admission

Category under which admission is desired

Previous year cutoff trends

Types of JEE Main Cut-off

In total, there are two types of JEE Main cutoffs — qualifying cut-offs and admission cut-offs. JEE Main 2020 qualifying cutoff is the minimum percentile marks candidates need to secure to be deemed qualified for JEE Advanced whereas JEE Main admission cut-off is released separately for different institutions and engineering branches on the basis of the admission statistics.

What is the difference between JEE Main Qualifying and Admission Cutoff?

JEE Main previous year cut-off trends

Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam or will appear in the future can check out the JEE Main previous year cutoff trends to get an idea about the probable cut-offs for the upcoming JEE Main sessions. The category wise cut-off trends of JEE Main for previous years have been given in the table below:

JEE Main Cutoff trends for previous years

Apart from NITs/ IIITs/ GFTIs, 8 states and 10+ top national institutes also take admission based on JEE Main scores/ rank.

