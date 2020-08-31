JEE Main 2020: Exam hall entry rules to how to attempt paper, here are last day tips

JEE Main 2020 will be held from September 1 to 6 (Representational image)

After much debate, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main will be held across India. A total of 8.58 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the exam. This year, the engineering entrance test will be held amid special precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the exam conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA) has increased the number of exam centres from 570 to 660, it has also made arrangements to ensure fewer students sit in a given room. Further, students will be sitting at a farther distance. The frisking and entry rules have also been changed.

How to enter the exam hall

Step 1: Candidates report in batches from 11 am onwards

Step 2: At the entry of the registration room their body temperature is recorded through the thermal gun.

Step 3: If the temperature (< 37.4°C/99.4°F), they move for frisking

Step 4: If the temperature is (> 37.4°C/99.4°F), they will be taken to the isolation room. All processes of frisking and document verification will be done after a period of 15-20 minutes. In this time their temperature may become even normal, if not they will be allowed to take the examination alone in a separate room

In pictures | JEE Main 2020 sample question paper

Step 5: Candidates display admit card, valid government ID proof, PwD certificate(if PwD candidate), scribe undertaking (if applicable in proforma given in the information bulletin) to invigilator on duty across the table.

Step 6: After due verification, invigilator checks seat allocation chart anddirect them to their examination room as per roll number

Step 7: Invigilator on duty outside the registration room ensures that students enter the registration room in batches of 10 (first) and then the next five students. When the first five leave. After leaving he/she directs Candidates to their examination room.

How to prepare in for JEE Main 2020?

This certainly is not the right time to prepare anything new. Students must have completed their syllabus and practiced mock tests. Now is the time to set their body clock in sync with the time of the exam. Students should not only appear for a mock test at the time of the day and in a situation which is similar to that in exam hall but also do so while wearing masks and gloves, as they would do in the exam hall to be prepared for the new normal.

How to attempt JEE Main 2020

Students should revise all the important formulae and concepts. While attempting the paper, advises Ramesh Batlish from FIITJEE that students should first “scroll through the questions to ensure all questions with options are appearing on the computer screen and then start with easy questions and from the subject, they feel most confident in. Students should avoid guesswork to be at bay from the negative marking. If encountered with a difficult question, should not spend too much time on a question as the exam is designed to check speed and accuracy.”

Read | JEE Main, NEET 2020 row: Here’s what NTA has to say

He further suggested taking the exam in two rounds. “Attempting the easier ones first and then trying to attempt the slightly difficult ones or those that require a lot of calculation. Students need to keep a check on their time while attempting the paper. Also, one should attempt all the numerical questions as there is no negative marking.”

“Do not get upset if any section is tough. You can score in other sections. Avoid being nervous if you find the paper tough since it is the relative performance that counts. Hence, put your best analytical mind to work, it will take you ahead,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd