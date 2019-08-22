JEE Main 2020 exam date, schedule released for January, April session

JEE Main 2020: The National Testing Agency will conduct JEE Main from January 6 to 11, 2020 while the April exams will be held from 9 to 13. In a schedule released on August 21, the NTA has announced that the application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture colleges across the country will begin from September 2 (Monday). Candidates can apply at jeemain.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Advertising

Among new changes to be introduced this year, the JEE Main will be mandatory for foreign-nationals seeking admissions to NITs, IIITs and other government-funded engineering colleges in India. The exam, just like last year, will be held twice. This first session will be held in January and second in April.

JEE Main will be computer-based examination. The registration for the January session will close on September 30 and the admit cards will be available for download on December 6. The result will be out on January 31.

Read| Why are all online tests going MCQ-based and how does it fail holistic assessment?

Advertising

Similarly, the application process for the April session will start from February 7 to March 7, 2020. The admit cards will be available for download from March 16 and the JEE Main result will be out on April 30.

Video | Why most drop-outs from IITs, IIMs are from the reserved category?

After conducting both the January and April exams, a consolidated rank list will be released. In the meanwhile, separate lists constituting of percentile score will be declared. Among Indian nationals, the candidates who secure a rank in top 2,45,000 are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced which is entrance gateway for admission to IITs. The rank list of DASA will be released separately, as informed by the NTA.

Around 10 lakh are expected to appear for JEE Main 2020. Last year, a total of 9,29,198 students registered for the JEE Main in January and 9,35,741 students appeared for the entrance test in April session, according to the official data provided by the NTA.