JEE Main 2020 Day 4 analysis: Physics was difficult, claim students

JEE Main 2020 Day 4 analysis: Unlike most exams held in the April/September session held so far, physics was considered to be the toughest by students in today’s exams. In the three paper I entrance exams held so far, students have found mathematics to be the most difficult among the three subjects. In today’s exam, physics took over, as per students and experts.

“The exam was found to be of moderate difficulty level but the physics section was both calculative and lengthy as compared to the other too. Integer-type questions were on the tougher side and answers were asked up to decimal level,” claims Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director (Engineering), Aakash Educational.

Like most exams held earlier, in today’s test too students found chemistry to be the easiest. They found chemistry to be easier than that of in January session exam, he informed. Mathematics section, he added, was moderately difficult with most of the questions from calculus, algebra, and coordinate geometry sections.

Ramesh Batlish, an expert from FIITJEE Noida claimed that physics and mathematics were both of equal level of difficulty while chemistry was easy. “Exam was of moderate level difficulty, a few numerical-based questions had lengthy calculations in the physics section. More questions were asked from mechanics and modern physics. In mathematics, too few numerical based questions required lengthy calculations but in the section overall, less weightage was given to algebra, however, concepts of all chapters were covered. Mathematics and physics were equally tough and chemistry was easier amongst the three subjects,” said Batlish.

