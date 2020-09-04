JEE Main 2020 Day 4 analysis: Maths section lengthy in moderately difficult exam

JEE Main 2020 exams will be held till September 6 (Representational image)

JEE Main 2020 Day 4 analysis: On the fourth day of the engineering entrance examination – JEE Main – mathematics continues to trouble the aspirants. While the difficulty level of all the sections across the exam was found to be of moderate level, students found the mathematics section, particularly the calculation part in it, to be lengthy.

As per Saurabh Kumar, Director Academic, Vidyamandir Classes, “Mathematics section was easy but students had to perform lengthy calculations. The coordinate section had 4-5 questions and 7-8 questions were asked from calculus’ indefinite integration.”

He also informed that in the chemistry which is expected to be the easiest of all, most questions were direct and from NCERT. There were no questions from physical chemistry graphs from equilibrium or ionic equilibrium rather three questions were asked from integer were from physical, organic chemistry all of which were found to be easy by most students, he said.

Ramesh Batlish, head FIITJEE Delhi said that in both math and physics sections lengthy and calculation based questions were asked. “Questions were asked from almost all chapters of co-ordinate geometry and algebra. Few numerical based questions required lengthy calculations. There were fewer questions from calculus compared to coordinate geometry. In physics, more questions asked from the rotation chapter, and some numerical-based questions had lengthy calculations. Most fact-based questions were also lengthy.”

While the paper was of moderate level overall, the mathematics section was comparatively difficult, said Batlish. The paper, however, was similar to the January session, as per students.

Anurup Krishna, an aspirant from Ghaziabad, who had appeared for the exam in January as well found the exam to be comparatively easier in this session. “Exam was easier than that in January. I could easily solve the physics and chemistry sections but the math section was relatively difficult. Still the overall exam was easier than Janaury,” he said.

