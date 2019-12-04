JEE Main 2020: Check-out these five self-study tips to boost your preparations

JEE Main exam from January 6. (Representational image) JEE Main exam from January 6. (Representational image)

JEE Main 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) between January 6 to 11, 2020. Not even two months are left for the examination and candidates are anxiously waiting for the admit card of JEE Main 2020 to release on December 6, 2019. The candidates must be revising the subjects. One key factor which will help students in cracking the JEE Main is self-study.

As much as your teachers and tuitions are of help, so is your self-study. JEE Main topper from the previous year, Dishank Jindal, used to self-studied for 5-6 hours apart from classes and coachings, every day. Toppers also believe that the most important factor to crack the Joint Entrance Exam Main is hard work. Thus, it all churns down to self-study and self-evaluation. So let us have a look at the top five self-study tips and tricks to ace JEE Main 2020.

In video| JEE Main 2019 toppers and their preparation strategy

Decided to do one thing and do it every day: It is a myth that candidates cannot crack JEE Main without coaching. Aspirants who opt for coaching, as well as those who do not, both, must devote time for self-study. Now that the exam is around the corner, candidates should dedicate at least three to four hours a day to self-study. Candidates should decide one time for it and self-study in that slot, daily.

Read| Long-form questions in JEE Main 2020: How to prepare for the new format

Revise to become a pro in strong areas: There are very few who finish the entire syllabus of JEE Main on time and revise it as well. For most students, the syllabus is not finished until the last day of the exam. However, students can compensate for this by revising what has been studied already. Instead of learning a new topic during self-study, candidates should work on making their stronger topics better. This will guarantee that candidates get questions from these sections right.

Take mock and solve previous year question paper: This is the most common advice that is given to students for cracking the exam. However, this is effective and hence is so popular. When candidates attempt mock test or solve previous year question paper or sample, they get to know the level of the examination and their own preparation status. Also, the candidate gets to know which are their weak areas in which they need to work.

In video| JEE Main 2020: New exam pattern and major changes

Make your brain accustomed to JEE Main: How each candidate utilises their time while self-study determines how well they perform in the exam. After candidates receive their JEE Main admit card, they can try the trick of training their brain for the exam. This can be done by attempting mock, previous question paper, etc. exactly on that time at which they are to appear for the exam. This will make their brain accustomed to staying active at that particular duration.

Stay focused and motivated: The biggest challenge of self-study is self-doubt and lack of support. Candidates who have been just doing self-study might feel so from time to time. However, have faith in yourself and just work hard and all everything will automatically fall into place.

To stay motivated, candidates can join social media group or communities where they can find numerous other candidates like themselves and can discuss questions, preparation tips, and more.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd