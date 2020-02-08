JEE Main 2020 April exam dates changed: Check revised paper pattern, dates, website

The exam dates of JEE Main 2020 April session changed. (Representational image) The exam dates of JEE Main 2020 April session changed. (Representational image)

JEE Main 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed the exam dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. The exam which was earlier scheduled to be held from April 3 to 9 will instead take place on April 5, 7, 9, 9 and 11. The NTA had revealed this in its latest notification. The application form for the April exams have been released. The application process will remain on till March 7.

Interested can apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. It is also noteworthy that the email address for the JEE Main applications has been changed from jeemain.nic.in to jeemain.nta.nic.in. Last year, a fake link allegedly displaying jee main result 2019 was found. Candidates need to be cautions about the same.

Another relatively newer thing is the change in exam pattern. From JEE Main 2020, the exam will not only have multiple choice questions (MCQs) but will also have long form answers. While there is negative marking for MCQs, there is no negative marking for long form questions. Each question will be for four marks.

In video| JEE Main 2020: Changes in the exam

Those who have already applied in January attempt can try their luck at the exam again. This will not be counted as the second attempt as the exams fall in the same academic year. Further, only the best of the two — January or April exam score will be calculated. A final rank list will be released by the NTA along with the JEE Main April result. This will be inclusive of the January and February candidates. In JEE Main January 2020, a total of 11 lakh candidates applied of which over 9 lakh were only for the BTech courses.

Read| Screenshots of questions allegedly taken during exam found online, NTA denies leak

Meanwhile, in the exam conducted in January 2020, several students claim to have found the screenshots of the question paper over social media platforms. This was reported by indianexpress.com earlier in which the NTA had denied any case of leak but the question papers circulated reportedly match that of the original question paper.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd