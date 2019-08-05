JEE Main 2020 applications to begin from September 2: NTA

JEE Main 2020: The application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture colleges across the country will begin from September 2 (Monday), informed Vineet Joshi, director-general, National Testing Agency (NTA).

Among new changes to be introduced this year, the JEE Main will be mandatory for foreign-nationals seeking admissions to NITs, IIITs and other government-funded engineering colleges in India. The exam, just like last year, will be held twice. This first session will be held in January and second in April. Candidates can apply at jeemain.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

For JEE Main 2019, the application link was activated on September 1. Around 10 lakh are expected to appear for JEE Main 2020. Last year, a total of 9,29,198 students registered for the JEE Main in January and 9,35,741 students appeared for the entrance test in April session, according to the official data provided by the NTA.

JEE Main 2020: Who can apply?

A score of at least 75 per cent in class 12 board exams or a place among the top 20 percentile of the boards is required to be eligible for JEE main or advanced. For candidates of the SC and ST categories, this has been lowered to 65 per cent.

After conducting both the January and April exams, a consolidated rank list will be released. In the meanwhile, separate lists constituting of percentile score will be declared. Among Indian nationals, the candidates who secure a rank in top 2,45,000 are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced which is entrance gateway for admission to IITs.