JEE Main 2020: Application form edit window reopens for students appearing both UPSC NDA, JEE

JEE Main 2020 : Application window open at jeemain.nic.in (Representational image) JEE Main 2020 : Application window open at jeemain.nic.in (Representational image)

JEE Main 2020: Appearing for both JEE Main and UPSC NDA? National Testing Agency (NTA) has a solution for you. The NTA has re-opened the application edit window till July 31 and has asked candidates who are appearing for both the exams to individually mark the same in their application form. Candidates will have to update ‘Yes’ in their online form.

The Joint Entrance Examination Main – entrance exam for undergraduate engineering exams has been scheduled to be held from September 1 to 6 but several students had raised concerns that the exam is clashing with the UPSC NDA and NA exam. To ensure that students who have NDA exam on September 6 do not have to appear for the JEE Main on the same day, the special edit window has been made available.

Read | JEE Main 2020: Important must-revise topics from each section

In another major announcement, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) has decided to drop the class 12 marks criteria. The earlier criteria mandated students to obtain at least 75 per cent marks in class 12, however, now candidates just have to pass the class 12 board exams and the selection will be made on the basis of JEE Main score for admissions to NIT and cetrally funded institutes. The same will be followed for admission to IITs where marks of JEE Advanced will be considered.

Earlier, the HRD Minister had tweeted, “I have received representations from many students regarding the clash of dates of #JEEMain with #NDA. The matter has been examined. Students appearing in JEE (Main), who could not update that they are also appearing in the NDA exam scheduled on 6th Sept, should not worry.” He added, “NTA will ensure that the two exams don’t clash for candidates appearing in both the exams.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd