JEE Main 2020 application form available again to aid students who dropped study abroad plans

JEE Main 2020: The Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has announced to re-open the application forms for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main. This special window is to help those students who have dropped their plans to study abroad this year. Candidates can submit application form form at nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in till May 24.

The NTA in an official statement said, “in view of representations received from various Indian students who were scheduled to join college abroad but are now keen to pursue their studies in the country due to the changed circumstances arising out of COVID-10, and would thus like to appear in JEE Main 2020, the NTA has decided to give one last opportunity.”

This is also applicable to students who were not able to complete their application form earlier. The applications can be filled till 5 pm, May 24 while the fee will be accepted up to 11:50 pm on the same day.

The HRD Minister has announced to conduct the JEE Main April exam between July 18 and July 23. As many as 9 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the exam earlier. While JEE Main is an entrance exam for NITs and other engineering colleges, it is a prerequisite for JEE Advanced – entrance exam for IITs. JEE Advanced will be held on August 23.

This year, several institutes abroad have either not accepting application for on-campus admission while many others have deferred the programme due to the ongoing pandemic. Most of the students have been asked to conduct their foreign education through online modes, at least for the first few months, this has made many students change their study abroad plan.

JEE is conducted twice a year. In the January exam, 9,21,261 candidates had registered while 8,69,010 candidates appeared for the same. While the result of the January exam has been announced in which nine students have scored 100 percentile score. The rank list will out only when the second session of exams is also conducted.

