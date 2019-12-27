JEE Main 2020: A week left, important instructions to follow

JEE Main 2020 will be held from January 6 to 9, 2020 JEE Main 2020 will be held from January 6 to 9, 2020

JEE Main 2020: In a few days, more than nine lakh candidates will be writing Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2020. National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the entrance test from January 6 to 9, 2020, in 233 cities throughout the country. While the candidates are busy in revising the syllabus, here are a few important tips and guidelines that candidates should know before taking the exam.

1. Focus on solving previous year question papers: Previous years JEE Main question papers and answers keys are the best sources of preparation in the last few days. It helps in understanding the level of difficulty and type of questions asked in the exam. Other than this, candidates should also take as many mock test as they can to improve the speed and accuracy.

2. Strategy to attempt the new exam pattern of JEE Main 2020: NTA has revamped the exam pattern of JEE Main 2020 and now candidates will be facing numerical answer type questions along with the MCQs. The tip to follow here is to attempt all numerical answer type questions. These types of questions will have no negative marking. Thus, score in JEE Main 2020 will remain unaffected by a wrong numerical answer type question.

3. Dedicate the last few days are for notes, NCERT and sample papers: To revise the basics, make sure to revise the NCERTs now. Also, dig out the notes made in schools and coaching and go through it. In the last few days, you must train your mind to be active and not tired. Thus, do not go overboard with revising in depth. The best way to prepare for the new exam pattern is to follow the NTA issued sample papers of JEE Main 2020.

4. Exam day strategy: Strategise how to attempt the exam. How much time to dedicate to one question so that the paper can be finished on time. Also, for the day of the exam keep everything handy like JEE Main 2020 admit card, passport size photograph, and ID card. The candidates of B. Arch paper must also arrange colours (not watercolours) and geometry set to carry at the centre.

5. How to deal with anxiety and stress: Anxiety leads to stress. Anxiety is caused when the adrenaline in the body starts to act up. This happens when one thinks a lot of negative scenarios. Thus, avoid overthinking what might go wrong and focus on what can be done right to ace the exam.

6. Train the brain: For the exam day, brain and body must be prepared. For this, start taking a mock test between 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. This will train the brain to stay active during the exam time.

What to carry and what to wear on the exam day

Read all important instructions given on the admit card. NTA has not specified any dress code for JEE Main 2020. However, it is wise to follow one. Put on simple clothes with no embellishments, hoods, many pockets and do not wear any jewellery, scarves, goggles, etc. Candidates who have to wear things such as kara and kirpan, etc must reach the exam centre at least one-and-a-half-hour before the exam.

