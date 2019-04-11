JEE Main April 2019: What will be the cut-off? Experts’ suggest

JEE Main 2019: Day three of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main examination was concluded on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. The physics paper was tough while chemistry remains easier for students. The experts, after analysing the difficulty level of the paper, predicted that the cut-off of this year can be slightly higher than that of the last year.

“The JEE Main 2019 cut-off is expected to be between 75-85. This is slightly higher than last year’s cut off, which was at 74 for the General category,” said Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP, educational content, Toppr.com. However, Navin C Joshi, Academic Head and VP, Gradeup said that the cut-off will range between 80-85 marks.

JEE Main 2019: Category wise cut-off as predicted by expert

General category: 85-90

OBC: 45-70

SC, ST, PwD: 40-70.

After analysing the JEE Main papers of the last three days, Amalendu Ghosh, Physics teacher of KVS Kolkata said, ” The cut-off for the general category will vary from 85 to 90. Similarly, for the OBC candidates, it will vary from 45 to 70, 40-70 for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and PwD.” The teacher said though the physics was time-consuming, the overall paper was thoughtful and judgmental.

The final cut-off will be declared taken into consideration the student’s performance in the best of the two sessions. The cut-off for students in JEE Main 2019 to qualify for JEE Advanced 2019 will be released after the April session.

The answer keys for JEE Main are expected to release next week while the result too (going by the January exam), might release by the end of this month. A total of 9,29,198 students registered for the JEE Main in January against 9,35,741 appearing for the same in April session.