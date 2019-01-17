JEE Main 2019: What will be the expected cut-off?

JEE Main 2019: The results of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) exam will be released on January 31, as per the schedule released by the National Testing Agency. After the answer key was released on January 14, the students are quite anxious to know about the cut-off of this year.

Advertising

The experts, after analysing the difficulty level of the JEE Main paper, predicted that the cut-off of this year will be around 90 for the general category, while the cut-off for the reserve category will vary from 45 to 70.

“The question papers of all the sessions of this year was moderate. The mathematics was difficult in every session, with physics and chemistry, the easiest. The cut-off for the general category will vary from 85 to 90. The cut-off for the OBC will vary from 45 to 70, 40-70 for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and PwD,” a professor from the engineering department, Jadavpur University told indianexpress.com.

JEE Main 2019: Category wise cut-off as predicted by expert

General category: 85-90

OBC: 45-70

SC, ST, PwD: 40-70

“The question paper of this year was quite thoughtful and judgmental. The cut-off for the general category may vary from 80 to 90, while for the reserve category (OBC, SC, ST, PwD), the cut-off may vary from 40 to 75,” said another professor from Engineering Department, Jadavpur University.

“The students’ performance in best of the two sessions (January and April 2019) will be taken into consideration before declaring the final cut-off. However, based on the January session of JEE Main 2019 held between January 9 to 12, the cut-off is expected around 100 marks,” said Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE.

“The expected cut-off of JEE Main 2019 January may range from 80-85 marks. It is expected that a score of 130 can fetch a rank of 30000 in all India category while a score of 150 can fetch a rank around 20000 in all India category,” said Navin C Joshi, Academic head and VP (JEE and NEET) at Gradeup.

Advertising

The cut-off for students in JEE Main 2019 to qualify for JEE Advanced 2019 will be released after the April session.