JEE Main 2019: How previous years’ toppers prepared?

JEE Main 2019: As the second attempt at the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2019 will take place in April 2019, here is the preparation strategy of toppers from last three years. This year, the newly constituted body, National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the exam online but the syllabus and exam pattern remains the same as earlier.

Most of the applicants must be aware of the changes and many have even appeared for the first attempt conducted in January. In fact, over 8.74 lakh candidates appeared for the exam in January. With many of them re-appearing to increase the score, the number of candidates for the April attempt is expected to go higher for which a strong preparation strategy is needed, here is a sneak peek at the strategy that helped toppers ace the exam.

JEE Main: How I secured 360/360 marks

In 2017, Kalpit Veerwal created history by scoring 360 out of 360 in JEE Main 2017. Talking to indianexpress.com, Veerwal said that he devoted 17 hours a day to studies. He enrolled in coaching institute since class 8. “I did that to understand the examination and the effort it requires. But I started preparing seriously for JEE Mains only in Class 11,” he said.

Kalpit relied on study material given by teachers as well as he kept making short notes by himself. In the last week before the JEE, he only solved sample papers and practised filling OMR sheets. He also kept away from social media. “I used internet only for study purpose. It’s only now that I have started my own page on Facebook to guide JEE aspirants,” he said.

JEE Main: Mock test before the finals

JEE Main 2018 topper Suraj Krishan secured 350 out of 360. He credited his success to NCERT and mock tests. While most candidates plan their preparation by mugging notes and concentrating on topics that can fetch more marks, Krishna’s focus was learning and understanding topics.

“I was fond of science books. So even when my Class 10 exams got over, I started reading a chapter from NCERT books thoroughly, solved every doubt by consulting teacher or through reference books. This not only helped me score well, but this knowledge will guide me throughout my life,” Suraj told indianexpress.com.

The topper solved previous five years questions every day.

JEE Main: A test of your pressure handling skills

Deepanshu Jindal who secures 321 out of 360 said, “JEE Main tests your pressure handling skills and how quick you can think. I would suggest aspirants to go through as many mock tests as they can and keep a count of time they take to solve different sections.”

Talking about his preparation strategy, now an IIT-Delhi student said, “I never prepared separately for JEE Mains and Advanced. From the beginning, my emphasis was towards understanding the concepts and practising as many problems as I could. In fact, during the initial phase of preparation, I mostly focussed on subjective questions to clear the concepts with a heavy reading of standard reference books and NCERT. Therefore, I was prepared for boards as well as competitive exams and didn’t need to study separately.”

JEE Main: What to prepare?