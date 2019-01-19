JEE Main 2019: Uttarakhand topper aims computer science engineering from IIT-Bombay

JEE Main 2019: Pallav Semwal from Tehri-Garhwal is the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main topper from Uttarakhand, result of which was released today by the National Testing Agency. The 18-year-old has scored 99.95 percentile in his second attempt. In 2018 too, he cracked JEE Main but wasn’t happy with his JEE-Advanced score.

“I decided to drop a year and re-appear with a better preparation. Balancing between board exams and JEE preparation is a little tough,” said Semwal who has already started preparing for JEE-Advanced and is “likely” to appear for JEE Main II which is scheduled to be held in April.

Son of an engineer, Semwal’s elder brother is already pursuing BTech from Dehradun. The 18-year-old said he found JEE Main 2019 easier than the previous year. “Online mode is simpler and convenient. Moreover, the chemistry section was where I lost marks. Physics and math were less time-consuming and I scored full in them,” he said.

This Uttarakhand boy has already started preparing for JEE-Advanced and is devoting six-seven hours daily for exam preparation. “Physics is my favourite subject and I know I can score well in this. Chemistry is my weak zone and I am giving mock tests to check my speed level,” he said. Semwal took coaching from Aakash Institute. He advises sample papers and regular mock tests are the best ways to boost confidence.

Pallav aims to pursue computer science from IIT-Bombay. “They are the ones who are coming up with innovations and are the best engineering college in the country,” he said.