JEE Main 2019, UGC NET registration: Aadhaar not mandatory to fill form, says NTA

JEE Main 2019, UGC NET December 2018: A public notice has been issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) stating that providing the Aadhaar card number is only an option and not a compulsion while filling the online registration form for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2019 and National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2018. Candidates can also provide other identification details such as passport number, ration card number, bank account number or any other valid government identity number. This notification has been released after various queries were received regarding filling up Aadhaar number in UGC NET September 2018 form.

The notice states, “It is hereby clarified that while filling in online application form and as per the ‘Replica of Application Form’ given in Annexure VIII (UGC-NET Bulletin December 2018) in the drop down box regarding ‘identification type’ and as also given on page 11, the Aadhaar number is only one of the types of identification and is not mandatory.”

The registration process for both these exams started from September 1. Both NET and JEE Mains will be conducted twice a year. NET is conducted every year to fill up the post of assistant professor and junior research fellowship and clearing the JEE mains and advanced papers will make candidates eligible for admission to Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) courses at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) across India.

In order to appear for NET aspirants need to obtain at least 55 per cent marks in master’s degree or equivalent examination from a recognised universities/ institutions. Those who are pursuing their master’s (final year) can also apply. For JEE Mains, the candidates need to clear plus two examination with Science as a stream (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) and 50 per cent marks.

