JEE Main 2019: Two days to exam, all you need to know

JEE Main 2019: The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) is scheduled to begin on Sunday, January 8 at 9 am. The examinations will be conducted in two sessions from January 8 to 20, 2019. Over 9.5 lakh candidates have registered for the exam this year. It is the first time ever that the engineering entrance test will be conducted in winters, however, no formal dress code has been suggested by the National Testing Agency (NTA) who is conducting the exam for the first time. According to the CBSE (who used to conduct the exam until 2018), only light sleeves and lose clothes were allowed for the exam.

Apart from a print out of admit card, and passport size photograph, candidates need to carry an original and photocopy of identity proof which also have a clear photo of the candidate such as PAN card, driving license, voter ID, passport, Aadhaar card, et al along with them in the exam hall. Candidates need to appear well in advance for proper security tests