JEE Main 2019 toppers share exam preparation tips

JEE Main 2020: With less than a week left for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, it is time to focus on what you know better and develop on your strong points. Who would be better than the previous year’s toppers to help you give the last-minute suggestions for the engineering/ architecture entrance exam?

Since JEE gives percentile score, not just one but many can score a perfect 100 percentile. In JEE Main 2019, a total of 24 candidates have secured a perfect 100 percentile score out of over 11.4 lakh candidates who appeared in both sessions combined. Here is how you can get that perfect 100 –

Focused on core books: Not only the 100 percentile scorers are eligible for Rank One. Shubham Srivastava who got All India Rank (AIR) 1 secured 99.96 percentile in his January attempt. Srivastava was contented with his score and appeared for the engineering entrance exam for the love of the subjects. He referred to the NCERT books for physics and chemistry and for mathematics, he focused on HC Verma.

“What worked for me was my daily routine. After school and coaching, I devoted 3-4 hours to self-study daily. I kept my routine flexible otherwise. It is not important to refer to too many books but is important to get the concepts correct,” said Srivastava.

Attempt exam strategically: The AIR 2, Dhruv Arora from Indore followed a strategy while attempting the exam. In an interview with the indianexpress.com, he said that he quickly finished the easy part and save more time to devote to relatively difficult questions. Advising others, he had said, “those preparing for JEE Mains should also practice and familiarise themselves with the type of questions that are asked in the exam as well as with the format. Solving previous years’ question papers is a help”

Routine is the key: Gollapudi N Lakshmi Narayanan a 17-year-old from a small village in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh topped JEE Main January paper-II for B.Arch admissions and also secured 99.91 percentile in paper-I for BTech admissions said he followed a strict routine. Preparing for JEE since class 9, he said, “I listen to the lectures carefully. I wake up at 6 am daily and visit coaching institute from 7 am onwards. Since the classes end at 6 pm, I devote nearly 11 hours to studies. Till that time, I fully dedicate my time to studies.” Narayanan also said, “If I feel stressed I do meditation and talk to my friends.”

Train your mind: During his preparations, the JEE Main January 2019 topper Ankit Mishra found chemistry to be comparatively difficult as he believes there is too much to remember in the subject. He tried to train his mind and vouched on meditation.

Suggesting his peers he said, “It is important to keep your cool during the exam and treat each question individually. One’s focus should be to crack as many questions as possible and not on the result. Also, practising mock tests is a help as it helps in self-assessment.”

