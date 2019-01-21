JEE Main 2019 topper Ankit Mishra believes meditation is a must for aspirants

JEE Main 2019: Despite being a Mumbaikar, JEE Main 2019 topper Ankit Kumar Mishra used to live in a students’ hostel in Andheri, away from home to concentrate on his preparation. He, along with 14 others, have scored 100 percentile in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), the result of which was released on January 19.

“Living with the peers is a different type of experience. One constantly faces competition every day. It keeps you on-track as there are lectures, daily assignments and regular tests that you discuss with them,” Ankit told indianexpress.com.

However, it also puts the students through stress. To beat it, Mishra starts his day with the meditation routine. “It was difficult in the beginning to stay in a hostel but slowly I got used to it. To keep up with the stress and stay cool, I used to meditate for at least 10 minutes every day,” he added.

Son of a banker, Mishra aims at studying Computer Science from IIT-Bombay as he wants to learn to code. “My uncle is an IIT alumnus and lives in the US. I was inspired by him and decided to study engineering since I was in class 10. I also like to read about computers and would love to learn to code and hence want to pursue CSE,” he said.

During his preparations, Mishra found chemistry to be comparatively difficult as he believes there is too much to remember in the subject. “I was always good at mathematics and physics. But chemistry and particularly organic chemistry gave me a tough time because there is too much to remember,” he said.

It was chemistry that he attempted first during the exam. “I attempted chemistry first in the exam as it takes less time. Since it is more about memorising abilities, if one knows the answers they will complete it quickly and it would be a good boost to competition. After chemistry I attempted mathematics followed by physics,” he said.

The exam pattern was the same as that of CBSE, said Mishra, but to practice the new format (CBT), he appeared for multiple mock tests. “Apart from the mock tests conducted by our teachers, I also appeared attempted for the one organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It helped me get acquainted with the CBT format,” Mishra said.

Suggesting his peers he said, “It is important to keep your cool during the exam and treat each question individually. One’s focus should be to crack as many questions as possible and not on the result. Also, practising mock tests is a help as it helps in self-assessment.”

Mishra now is with his family enjoying a break and will start preparing for the JEE Advanced – entrance exams to IITs. He aims to study in IIT-Bombay.