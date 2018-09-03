JEE Main 2019: Make these changes to your study plan to get a good rank

This year, the HRD ministry has announced that JEE will be conducted twice in a year. (Image source: unsplash.com) This year, the HRD ministry has announced that JEE will be conducted twice in a year. (Image source: unsplash.com)

Over the years, there have been plenty of articles giving tips and tricks to crack one of the most competitive exams in the world — JEE. Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main and Advanced are the gateways to the top engineering institutes in this country, including IITs and NITs. Some students start preparing for JEE after Class 8, however, most begin after Class 10. By the time they step into 12th standard, they have already completed most of their portion. They start gearing up for the JEE by attempting numerous mock tests and solving previous year question papers.

This year, the HRD ministry has announced that JEE will be conducted in two sessions in a year. Students will be able to choose the date of their exam for either one or both sessions. The first session will be held in January, and the second session will be held in April. Both exams will be held in the computer-based mode.

READ | JEE Main 2019 registration: 5 things you should know

This new mode of testing can become a little overwhelming and challenging, especially for rural children. Last year, students had the option to take the exam either in the pen and paper mode or the computer-based mode. Of the 11 lakh students who registered for the exam, approximately only two lakh opted for the pen and paper mode. This is because a large percentage of the youth does not have any access to computers.

Image source: unsplash.com Image source: unsplash.com

Follow these JEE Main preparation tips

1. Get used to solving complicated questions on a computer. Since school, most of you are used to receiving your questions on a paper. Download ed-tech app will help you warm up to the concept of receiving questions on a screen, solving them and then marking the answer on the computer.

AT A GLANCE | JEE Main 2019 registration begins, process to apply

2. Register for the January exam even if you have not completed the portion. Use this exam to become comfortable with the new computer-based format. Develop some tips and tricks that work for you. Registrations for the January exam begin from the 1st of September, and the deadline is the September 30.

3. Visit the practice centres. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will set up over 3000 practice centres across the country to help you become more comfortable with this new mode of testing. They will release an app that helps you locate the closest test centre. Download it and visit the practice centre. It is free of cost.

1. Concentrate on your Class 12 board exams. Remember that you need a minimum of 75 per cent in your Class 12 board exam to qualify for JEE Main. Do not lose focus from this exam, and spend time practising theorems, diagrams, and other long answers that are often asked during your board exams.

Apart from the change in format, the difficulty of the exam will be the same. So, stick to the timetable that you have already created and study well.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd