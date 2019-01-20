Gujarat JEE Main topper wants to be a programmer; credits NCERT books

JEE Main 2019: The results of Joint Entrance (JEE Main) examinations was declared on Saturday, January 19, and the 17-year-old became the Gujarat topper scoring 99.9907511 percentile. Raghav Somani, the student of Divine High School, Surat wants to be a programmer in the future.

The topper’s dream is to pursue Computer Science Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay).

Regarding the preparation, the topper credits the mock test for the success including his seven to eight hours of regular self-study for two years. “This year, the paper was quite easy and around 50 mock tests that I gave a month before the examination helped me to crack the JEE successfully. Apart from it, the tutorials and self-study every day helps me a lot,” said the state topper.

The Gujarat topper said though the mock test and the tutorials covers 80 per cent of the JEE syllabus, but to be ahead from other competitors one should have to put some extra effort. “For my self-preparation, I followed B.M.Sharma’s book for Physics, Physical Chemistry- N Awasthi, Organic Chemistry- MS Chouhan,” said the 17-year-old.

Raghav also credits relying on the CBSE syllabus and the NCERT books is the key to success. “The CBSE syllabus was made in a way that will help every students in competitive examinations.

Raghav spent his leisure time by reading story books, his favourite is mystery novel, Sherlock Holmes, Rudyard Kipling and other authors. He is also fond of badminton and his famous shuttler is Saina Nehwal.

Raghav’s father Kamal Somani is a GST consultant in Gujarat government, and his mother is a housewife. The state topper is a student of Aakash institute, Surat.