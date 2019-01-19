JEE Main 2019 results LIVE UPDATES: Ranks to be declared after exams in April, says Prakash Javadekar

JEE Main Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency has released the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) on Saturday, January 19 and this time, there are 15 aspirants who scored 100 percentile scorers.

This year, around 15 candidates have scored perfect 100 percentile of which four are from Telangana, three are from Maharashtra, two from Uttar Pradesh. Those who have not qualified this time, they have another chance in April to re-appear for the JEE Main exam. The application forms will be released in February.

In the previous years, CBSE was the exam authority, however, NTA will be conducting JEE Main twice in a year. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website jeemain.nic.in.

NTA scores are normalised scores across multi session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.