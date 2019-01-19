JEE Main 2019 results LIVE UPDATES: Ranks to be declared after exams in April, says Prakash Javadekar

JEE Main Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency has released the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) on Saturday, January 19 and this time, there are 15 aspirants who scored 100 percentile scorers.
This year, around 15 candidates have scored perfect 100 percentile of which four are from Telangana, three are from Maharashtra, two from Uttar Pradesh. Those who have not qualified this time, they have another chance in April to re-appear for the JEE Main exam. The application forms will be released in February.
In the previous years, CBSE was the exam authority, however, NTA will be conducting JEE Main twice in a year. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website jeemain.nic.in.
NTA scores are normalised scores across multi session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.
JEE Main results declared 12 days ahead of schedule, says Prakash Javadekar
National Testing Agency declared results of the JEE Main exam held between 8th and 12th January, in record time, and 12 days ahead of schedule. Made possible due to use of advanced technology and tireless team work of NTA team. I congratulate all students who did well & the entire team, said Javadekar.
JEE Main 2019: Ranks to be declared after exams in April, says Javadekar
Ranks would be declared after the 2nd JEE to be held in April 2019. For the first time students have chance to improve their performance, said HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.
JEE Main 2019: Prakash Javadekar congratulate successful students
Nearly 8.75 lakh students took the exam. 15 students are in the 100th percentile. Congratulations to all students who did well.
For the first time NTA has used the percentile based scoring. This is more scientific and used in best exam world over.
JEE Main results: Toppers from foreign countries
Nepal/ Bhutan- Ananya Amancherla (99.89 percentile)
JEE Main results 2019: Toppers from state
PUNJAB-JAYESH SINGLA (100 percentile)
RAJASTHAN- SHUBHANKAR GAMBHIR (100 percentile)
RAJASTHAN- SAMBIT BEHERA
(100 percentile)
SIKKIM- RAHUL GUPTA (99.14 percentile)
TAMIL NADU- GAURAV P (99.99 percentile)
TELANGANA- ADELLY SAI KIRAN (100 percentile)
TELANGANA- YINDUKURI JAYANTH PHANI SAI (100 percentile)
TELANGANA- BATTEPATI KARTHIKEYA (100 percentile)
TELANGANA- VISHWANTH K (100 percentile)
TRIPURA- SHAYANDEEP BHAUMIK (99.74 percentile)
UTTAR PRADESH- HIMANSHU GAURAV SINGH (100 percentile)
UTTAR PRADESH- NAMAN GUPTA
(100 percentile)
UTTARAKHAND- PALLAV SEMWAL (99.95 percentile)
WEST BENGAL- SHASWATA DUTTA (99.99 percentile)
MADHYA PRADESH-DHRUV ARORA
(100 percentile)
MAHARASHTRA- ANKIT KUMAR MISRA (100 percentile)
MAHARASHTRA- GUPTA KARTIKEY CHANDRESH (100 percentile)
MAHARASHTRA- RAJ ARYAN AGRAWAL (100 percentile)
MANIPUR LAISHRAM- PRINCE SINGH (97.50 percentile)
MEGHALAYA- GOURAV KUMAR (99.88 percentile)
MIZORAM- AKASH JYOTI SAHOO (94.52 percentile)
NAGALAND- KARTIKEYA CHANDRA (96.79 percentile)
ODISHA- SIBASIS NAYAK (99.98 percentile)
PUDUCHERRY- CHIRANTANDIP MAHANTA (99.78 percentile)
GOA- JAIPRAKASH SURESH GURAV (99.98 percentile)
GUJARAT- RAGHAV SOMANI (99.99 percentile)
HARYANA-ASHUTOSH SINGLA (99.99 percentile)
HIMACHAL PRADESH-SARTHAK GUPTA (99.89 percentile)
JAMMU AND KASHMIR- AMAN YADAV (99.97 percentile)
JHARKHAND- ANKIT KUMAR JAIN (99.98 percentile)
KARNATAKA- KEVIN MARTIN
(100 percentile)
KERALA- VISHNU VINOD (99.99 percentile)
LAKSHADWEEP ABDUL JAVAD PA (88.33 percentile)
ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLAND- SHUBHANSHU PRASAD (98.72 percentile)
ANDHRA PRADESH- BOJJA CHETAN REDDY (100 percentile)
ARUNACHAL PRADESH- PRINCE KUMAR GUPTA (98.88 percentile)
ASSAM- PRADIPTA PARAG BORA (99.99 percentile)
BIHAR- ABHISHEK KUMAR (99.97 percentile)
CHANDIGARH- DISHANK JINDAL (99.99 percentile)
CHHATTISGARH- RISHABH BHATNAGAR (99.97 percentile)
DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI- VISHWAJEET DESHMUKH (98.87 percentile)
DAMAN & DIU- ASHMIT SINGH (99.39 percentile)
DELHI- NAVNEET JINDAL (99.99 percentile)
JEE Main 2019 results: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nic.in
Step 2: Click on ‘download results’
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number and click on submit
Step 4: The results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.
JEE Main 2019 results: 15 candidates top exam
This year, 15 students have scored 100 percentile, of which three are from Maharashtra NTA has also released state-wise toppers’ list. A total number of 9, 29,198 candidates registered for Paper –I (B.E. /B. Tech.) in this examination
The National Testing Agency has released the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) on Saturday, January 19, almost 11 days before the scheduled release date. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website jeemain.nic.in
Dhruv Arora- Madhya Pradesh
Raj Aryan Agarwal- Maharashtra
Adelly Sai Kiran- Telangana
Bojja Chetan Reddy- Andhra Pradesh
Sambit Behera- Rajasthan
Naman Gupta- Uttar Pradesh
Yindukuri Jayanth Phani Sai- Telangana
Vishwanath K- Telangana
Himanshu Gaurav Singh- Uttar Pradesh
Kevin Martin- Karnataka
Shubhankar Gambhir- Rajasthan
Battepati Karthikeya- Telangana
Ankit Kumar Mishra- Maharashtra
Jayesh Singla- Punjab
Gupta Kartikey Chandresh- Maharashtra