JEE Main 2019 results declared, 15 score 100 percentile

The National Testing Agency has released the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) on Saturday, January 19, almost 11 days before the scheduled release date. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website jeemain.nic.in. Unlike previous years’, the JEE Main result will be available in percentile form. Therefore, there may be more than one top scorer.

This year, 15 students have scored 100 percentile, of which three are from Maharashtra NTA has also released state-wise toppers’ list. A total number of 9, 29,198 candidates registered for Paper –I (B.E. /B. Tech.) in this examination. There were 467 examination centres across the country and abroad. A total number of 566 observers, 254 city-coordinators and 25 state coordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of examination.

The Paper-I was conducted in a total of 8 shifts from 9th to 12th January 2019. The results of Paper- I have been declared today.

JEE Main 2019 results: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download results’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number and click on submit

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

The five-day long Joint Entrance (JEE Main) examinations were concluded on Saturday, January 12. This is the first time the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JEE Mains which was conducted between January 8 to 12, 2019.

Those who have not qualified this time, they have another chance in April to re-appear for the JEE Main exam. The application forms will be released in February.