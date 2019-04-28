JEE Main 2019 result soon: What next?

JEE Main 2019 result: While the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2019 result might mean the end of the wait for candidates, it also means the beginning of counsellings, admissions, selection and preparation sessions. Here is a list of top five things to keep in mind as and when one checks their result.

A total of 9,29,198 students registered for the JEE Main in January against 9,35,741 appearing for the same in April session. Many candidates appeared for the exam twice to have a better score. A rise of 6,543 candidates for engineering courses has been registered. However, an exact reverse trend was observed in architecture courses where the number of registered candidates dropped from 1,80,052 in January to 1,69,767 in April with a dip of 10,285 students was registered.

Check if you qualify for JEE Advanced

The JEE Main is the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced which is the entrance exam for admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs). But not everyone who clears the JEE Main is eligible for JEE Advanced.

For JEE Advanced, only the candidates who secure a rank in top 2,45,000 are eligible to appear for the exam, according to official notification. The ranks scored in JEE Main 2019 will be announced along with JEE Main 2019 result by the NTA.

What colleges accept JEE Main score?

For those who do not qualify to JEE Advanced or those who do not wish to appear for the JEE Advanced exam can still apply for numerous colleges for admission to undergraduate-level courses in the field of engineering and architecture. These colleges include NITs, private colleges, state-level government colleges etc.

Each college has its own merit list as well as selection criteria. One needs to check the institute they wish to apply for followed by the admission/eligibility criteria and start preparing likewise. Preparing one’s documents ready in advance is a huge help. Most colleges accept JEE Main score and provide counselling sessions for the same.

What are the other entrance exams?

There are engineering exams held by private colleges/ universities like BITSAT or VTUEEE that are equally competitive and popular among aspirants. By December, most engineering exams schedule releases. Here is the list of the engineering examinations and the tentative schedule for reference that can help you get admission in best college: List of engineering entrance other than JEE Main

Check your rank properly

Since this is the first time the score is being announced in percentile. Candidates need to understand and reverify how the entire process is done. The marks of the candidates will be calculated on the basis of relative performance ranging from zero to 100 for each session of the examination.

The candidates can calculate the score on the basis of relative performance which is calculated on the basis of the scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of the examination. The candidate’s score equal to or below a percentile will be marked as a percentile score or the normalised score. Each topper of the session will get the same percentile of 100. Read the entire process of How does NTA calculate JEE score here

Re-appear

In case a candidate is not happy with their score, they can always appear for the exam again. Now that the JEE Main exam is being conducted twice a year. The IIT or engineering aspirants will not have to wait for an entire year for their second attempt. The next JEE exam will be conducted again in January 2020.